I agree with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. In Wednesday's State Journal story "GOP targets the veto pen," he said, "It’s common sense to not be able to increase spending through a veto.” Using the partial line-item veto to get what you want is a bad idea.
But I’m also very disappointed that our new governor had to use such a ridiculous law to get our budget to reflect the will of the voters on education for Wisconsin kids.
I would much prefer to get things done the old-fashion way by electing representatives who reflect the majority of the people they represent. The term “will of the people” should not be used by our lawmakers until district gerrymandering is abolished.
Bob Munson, Lodi