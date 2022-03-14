Fair maps require fair court justices -- Jill Jokela

While the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s choice of Gov. Tony Evers' maps last week was a small victory in redistricting, we still do not have fair maps.

The conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose to impose a “least change” criteria from the 2011 gerrymandered maps specifically to limit the ability to move to a fairer redistricting plan. I do appreciate Justice Brian Hagedorn’s integrity in actually following the flawed criteria he and his colleagues laid out and ruling fairly on the choice of maps within those constraints. Shame on Justices Rebecca Bradley, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler for wanting to change the rules yet again when the outcome they desired clearly was not defensible given the parameters they established.

The fight for fair maps will continue. The Wisconsin Constitution doesn’t allow a citizen-initiated direct referendum process, so our best hope for eliminating partisan gerrymandering is to appeal to a fairer Wisconsin Supreme Court. Justice Roggensack is not running for reelection in 2023, so citizens of Wisconsin will have the opportunity to elect a new Supreme Court justice who believes in democracy and fairness. If you want fair maps, get out and vote.

Jill Jokela, Madison