Fair maps make lawmakers listen -- Barbara Arnold

Tuesday's letter to the editor "Republicans don't listen to voters" chastised Republican legislators for their failure to enact legislation that is supported by a majority of Wisconsinites, concluding that we all want representatives and senators who work for us. I agree.

However, it won’t happen unless and until Wisconsin’s Assembly and state Senate districts are drawn in a nonpartisan manner. The current extraordinarily gerrymandered Legislature ensures that Republican representatives are able to keep their office without listening to their constituents and addressing their needs.

Only with fair maps do we have a real shot at electing members of the Legislature who care about their constituents.

Barbara Arnold, Verona