Fair maps help prevent extremism -- John Rosenbaum

Much has been written about the once-a-decade requirement for all Wisconsin legislative districts to be reconfigured, following the 2020 census. The maps that were drawn 10 years ago were drawn to concentrate Republicans in some districts, and Democrats in others. The result has been lopsided victories in congressional elections in most districts over the past 10 years, and the election winners have not needed to listen to the moderate voices in their districts.
The politicians chose their voters in those lopsided districts (a process called gerrymandering) instead of the other way around. Hence the politicians elected in those gerrymandered districts tend to be either more extreme on the left-wing or right-wing of the political spectrum.
As a more middle-of-the-road voter, I am looking for more bipartisanship, less extremism, and more dialog between the parties. Drawing fair maps is the way to get us there, and so it is the most important issue facing us in Wisconsin at this time.
Write to or call your state senators and representatives, and insist on fair maps for the next decade. Let’s get back to democracy.
John Rosenbaum, Springdale