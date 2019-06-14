What a difference a state border seems to make. Republican legislative leaders have rejected Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to increase the gas tax by 8 cents a gallon.
What a contrast to the other side of the border. The Illinois Legislature, by an overwhelming (83-29) bipartisan vote approved a fuel tax increase of 19 cents per gallon to become effective July 1. And they indexed it to the Consumer Price Index annually thereafter. Several other states have enacted a fuel tax increase in 2019.
This is all the more significant because according to the nonpartisan American Society of Civil Engineers, which applies objective standards, some 28% of Wisconsin's roads are in poor condition, as opposed to 19% for Illinois. In fact, Wisconsin has the highest percentage of poor roads of any of the states that border it as well as the highest estimated annual cost per motorist for car repairs caused by poor roads -- $736.
How many more failures of leadership can the Badger State afford?
Robert Smith, Madison