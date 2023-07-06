Can any other presidential candidate convey feeling through facial expression like Mike Pence can?

It’s got to be a gift.

Pence’s face makes perfectly clear precisely what he purports to feel inside. Sincerity, affection and consternation are among his specialties, but he is also quite adept at restraint, respect and resolve.

In fact, on a trip to the demilitarized zone in Korea, he admitted to wanting “people on the other side of the DMZ to see our resolve in my face.”

Might it be that the many faces of Pence are not from within but a practiced result? I won’t call that artifice, but I do think it smacks of superficiality.

Does it mean those longing looks of love and approbation while Donald Trump paltered and lied at multiple pandemic press conferences were merely a façade? Was that pained and strained look of inner turmoil when asked a simple yes or no question about Trump’s culpability for the insurrection nothing more than cunning and deceit?

Such cheap dissembling might lead one to characterize Pence, pejoratively speaking, as a phony. Some might draw that conclusion and make that characterization. I’d be loath to do that.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells