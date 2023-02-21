I am the director of Fermat's Last Theater Co. in Madison.

This past fall we did a documentary about the White Rose -- a group of six students at the University of Munich in 1942-43 who printed and distributed leaflets calling for the overthrow of the Nazi regime. They were caught and executed.

We usually publicize shows on Facebook. One of the social media site's bots presumably caught the word Nazi and took down the post as a violation of “community standards.” I appealed, noting that the reading was about anti-Nazis. The appeal was denied, and I cannot find a way to communicate with Facebook. A warning on the site says that further violations will result in the page being taken down forever.

Now the page is getting suggestions for “sponsored content” from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. So an anti-Nazi’s play is bad, but it's OK for a radical right-winger to pay a lot for advertising on the site.

We intend to remount the show on campus this spring.

I called the office of U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and I was told he couldn't do anything. The congressman has no role to play. I suggested that congressional oversight is exactly what is needed for companies such as Facebook, which must be held accountable.

David Simmons, Madison

