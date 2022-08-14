F-35s will make city less livable -- Jane H. Kavaloski

We can take pride in Madison being ranked best place to live in America by livability.com. As Avani Kalra writes in a July 28 Wisconsin State Journal article, "Madison repeats as the champ," the city created a team in 2014 to improve Madison’s quality of life and to make our city a winner.

But now there are threats that jeopardize this progress. A squadron of F-35 fighter jets is projected to be stationed at Truax over the next couple of years.

These excruciatingly loud and highly polluting military planes will affect the physical, psychological and cognitive health of thousands of children and families living near Truax. Tragically, the greatest impact will affect residents in neighborhoods with a high percentage of low-income and minority families.

According to the State Journal story, Madison’s lowest score on the livability evaluation was in demographics, and the highest score in the economy. The basing of the F-35s at Truax is an example of “environmental injustice” and the resulting reduction in property values will weaken our economy. If we want to maintain the livability award, move the F-35s to an isolated area, away from an urban center.

Jane H. Kavaloski, Madison