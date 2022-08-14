F-35s make new housing impossible -- Diane Walder

It's clear that the individuals involved in the Green Street Development Group from St. Louis, Missouri who are planning a housing development for the Raemisch Farm site have never been anywhere near Madison's North Side to personally experience the horrifying, skull-crushing noise from the jets as they scream over the neighborhood.
The proposal for Raemisch Fatrm is controversial due to loss of agricultural land and because some contend new residents would be subjected to unhealthy levels of noise from U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets to be stationed at Truax Field starting in 2023.
Many of my neighbors have already sold their homes to find peace elsewhere. The area proposed for development is simply unfit for human occupation. Insulation won't stop the buildings from shaking when the jets fly over.
The plan for an outdoor classroom at Lakeview School is delusional.
Diane Walder, Madison