F-35s harm racial and climate justice -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

The intersection between climate change and racial justice is the focus of growing attention. We in Madison have just such an intersection here.
Ground will be broken soon at Truax Field to prepare for the coming of the F-35s fighter jets. While all of us will bear the consequences of more pollution, communities of color nearest Truax will bear the noise. I have been sitting on a bench at Madison Area Technical College when an F-16 flew overhead -- the ground actually vibrated, and I had to cover my ears.
I've heard conflicting claims about how loud the F-35 will be. But if the government is willing to provide insulation for noise abatement, we know it will be disruptive in this area for all the people, including infants, children, elders and employees. It will disrupt their lives and diminish the values of their homes, the largest investment that most people make in their lifetime.
Is this fair? Is this just? One group taking action is safeskiescleanwaterwi.org. Are there others? Individuals and groups, please step up.
Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison