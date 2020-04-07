F-35s don't have broad support -- Dave Searles

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

First, it is questionable whether the F-35s are needed for America’s defense because they have been called a Department of Defense boondoggle. Second, why base these fighter jets in an urban area such as Madison? Abandoned air force bases are on the Great Plains, away from major populations centers. Those locations would be more suitable. Third, the environmental impact study was done by the U.S. Air Force rather than independently, so it is biased, questionable and self-serving.