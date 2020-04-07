F-35s don't have broad support -- Dave Searles
Friday's letter to the editor "Council wasted time with F-35 debate" claimed the F-35 fighter jets have overwhelming support. This is not what I have heard and seen.

First, it is questionable whether the F-35s are needed for America’s defense because they have been called a Department of Defense boondoggle. Second, why base these fighter jets in an urban area such as Madison? Abandoned air force bases are on the Great Plains, away from major populations centers. Those locations would be more suitable. Third, the environmental impact study was done by the U.S. Air Force rather than independently, so it is biased, questionable and self-serving.

This makes three strikes.

Dave Searles, Brodhead

