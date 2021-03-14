F-35s don't belong in neighborhoods -- Ben Seigel

The March 8 letter to the editor " F-35 base key to national defense " presents a false choice, asking who would trade thousands of American lives in another 9/11-type attack for a few minutes of silent runways.

As has been extensively reported, the siting of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison will have a devastating impact on nearby neighborhoods, rendering properties basically uninhabitable. Let us separate the arguments for or against these jets from where they are sited.

They may or may not be necessary, but they simply don't belong immediately adjacent to residential neighborhoods. It is a false choice to suggest that we either allow the jets and prevent terrorism, or reject them and allow it to threaten us. If the jets are necessary, let them be placed in an area appropriate to their noise level.