LETTER TO THE EDITOR

F-35 opposition needs reality check -- Tod Noltemeyer

When I was young we lived in the flight path of an international airport. From that I learned to appreciate the engineering of planes. We learned to identify planes just by the sounds of their engines.

Claiming that houses will not be hospitable or children won't be able to learn around the airport is false. How often do you think the F-35s will be flying? They came into the airport originally to test it out and no one took notice.

I wonder how the people in Ukraine would feel about having F-35s. They are dealing with real issues instead of imaginary ones.

Tod Noltemeyer, Madison

