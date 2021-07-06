F-35 is poor use of federal dollars -- Jerry Folk

The U.S. military plans to base F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison. This will expose neighborhoods closest to the field to noise levels that seriously threaten their health, especially that of children. The planes’ fumes will also pollute area air.
Construction to accommodate the planes could release toxic PFAS and further pollute wells and streams. Plane maintenance will release other toxic chemicals. If capable of carrying nuclear weapons, these planes could make Madison a possible target in a nuclear war, posing a threat to the entire Midwest.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, strongly supports the plan to base F-35s in Madison. She argues that it will bring jobs and economic growth. But research by economist Heidi Garret-Peltier shows that $1 billion invested in the military creates 11,200 jobs. Invested in renewable energy, this money could create 16,800 jobs, in health care 17,200 jobs, and in education around 27,000 jobs. Investing government money in military projects while neglecting civilian needs actually costs jobs.
If we want jobs, let’s urge Sen. Baldwin to support investing the billions of dollars these F-35s will cost in civilian projects such as education or health care rather than in a fighter jet that we must hope will never need to be used.