F-35 base key to national defense -- David W. Cole

All of us remember the nearly 3,000 American lives lost on 9/11. Who would willingly trade thousands of American lives today for a few minutes a day of quiet runways? Today, not only Manhattan but also Chicago’s Loop remain tempting targets for terrorists. These terrorists still apparently find a promising mode of attack in the use of hijacked airliners, which were so tragically effective 20 years ago.

The recent Iranian air defense mistake and the earlier similar mistake in Ukraine make clear the greater reliability of manned interceptor aircraft over ground-to-air missiles for air defense.

Just as Burlington, Vermont, is the logical base for interceptors defending New York City -- close enough to be viable but outside the heavy air traffic of JFK, La Guardia, and Newark airports -- so Madison is the logical base for defending Chicago. The significantly improved capabilities of the F-35 jet fighter over earlier models make this strategy even more effective.