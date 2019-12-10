F-35 won't help business community -- Allen Ruff

We've seen decades of federal and state cutbacks in support for social services, public education, infrastructure, environmental protections and much more. Wisconsin’s counties and municipalities have increasingly been forced to seek out alternative funding sources, such as the "private sector” and largesse from that major recipient of federal revenue, the Pentagon.
With other sources pared to the bone, military spending at the local level has somehow come to be viewed as a solution to imposed austerity and squeezed budgets. Conservative members of the “business community” busily celebrate and promote the false promise of “growth” and “development” that will accompany the basing of the F-35s at Truax Field. They simultaneously deride the opposition as a ragtag bunch of NIMBY naysayers, opponents of ”progress,” or naive “peaceniks” set against the military’s mission of “defense” and “security.”
Why, it must be asked, would conservative business people, usually opponents of government intervention in the "free market,” back such an intrusion of spending from the military? Could it be the illusory promise of private gain over the public good to be had from government contracts?
Allen Ruff, Madison