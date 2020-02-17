F-35 threatens a diverse community -- Tehmina Islam

For the past five years, I have lived and owned a home in a beautiful, economically and racially diverse neighborhood now threatened by the F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison. I am a home-birth midwife and have cared for hundreds of families in my home office where my practice is located.
My home is in the 65-decibel zone, which renders a home "incompatible with residential use." Though the Air Force may offer sound mitigation for this zone, many homes may be ineligible -- including mine. Furthermore, no one can mitigate outdoor sound or the other negative health consequences from these jets.
I've been heartbroken thinking about leaving my home, where I have cared for vulnerable pregnant women, including some neighbors. Three quarters of my clients are on Medicaid -- a third are people of color. I myself come from an immigrant family and would have no financial recourse if forced to relocate.
Many of my neighbors are scared. Some talk about leaving, though they don't know where they will go. Please use your voice to stand up for us. Urge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to oppose the F-35s from coming to Madison.
Tehmina Islam, licensed midwife, Madison