F-35 should move to Florida -- Karen Jackson

A much better location than Madison for the F-35 fighter jets is an airport conveniently located in sunny Florida. It would be free of problems caused by winter weather, and it would benefit a nearby resort that is badly in need of business. Our brave pilots could relax there in their spare time.

It’s called Doral. That's where the Trump National Doral resort in Miami is located near the airport.

I have no doubt that President Donald Trump will salute with pride every time the dynamic F-35 fighters roar overhead as he and his guests play a round at the resort's golf course.

It’s a win-win.

Karen Jackson, Madison

