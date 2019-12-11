F-35s won't keep us safe from threats -- Sally Young

The F-35 fighter jets are certainly powerful machines. They are mean and lean, but will they keep us safe?
On this question, it is important to remember that the perception of safety does not always line up with the actual reality of safety. Can the F-35 jets keep us safe from another 9/11? Can the jets help with the next hurricane, flood or forest fire?
Many high-ranking former national security advisers weighed in on the question of the greatest threats in the world today. The consensus was that the top threat to the United States is a major cyber attack. Will the F-35 jets keep us safe from that?
We are slowly moving toward worldwide consensus that the greatest threat of all is the climate crisis. Scarcity of food and water is not the stuff of some distant science-fiction story. It is just around the corner. Will the trillion-dollar F-35 program be useful then?
This boondoggle military program is siphoning off enormous sums of money that could be put to better use in threat-prevention measures. The jets will not keep us safe and, in many ways, they are making matter worse.
Sally Young, Madison