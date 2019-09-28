I have grown up on the East Side of Madison and still live about 2 miles northeast airport. I am in support of bring the F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field.
Truax has been in Madison for years and deserves to stay in Madison. Truax is one of the largest employers in Madison and gives a lot of help to the Madison community. I have never been bothered by the noise from Truax. As fast as the jets go, the noise is over in less than 1 minute.
Some people drive around town with their car radios at a very high decibel, which affects people all over town. Many people go to music concerts that have a very high decibel and which last for several hours. People don’t realize how many times they live with high levels of noise, for several hours, on their radios and TVs.
We need the F-35s at Truax Field to keep them here for the future of Truax.
I hope to see Truax staying in Madison in the future. A recently letter to the editor suggesting the airport be moved was ridiculous and expensive.
Joanne Piepenburg, Madison