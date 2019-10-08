I live on the East Side of Madison. When I bought my home in 1999, I was aware of the location of the airport and the possibility of noise from planes and jets.
I understand some people in this community disapprove of the F-35 mission, and I am saddened that this has caused such turmoil. It is my understanding that the F-35 fighter jets are not much louder than the F-16s we have now.
I support this mission and am proud that I have a daughter who has made the United States Air Force her life career. I personally have seen the positive impact they have in our community. It is also my understanding more jobs will be available.
As the State Journal reported in its Sept. 13 story, "Q&A: No sure answers if jets don’t come:"
"Twenty new F-35 jets at Truax would add 64 jobs to the base, accounting for $1.8 million a year in local economic activity. Truax already generates more than $99 million in economic activity and supports more than 1,650 in-state jobs, according to a 2015 University of Wisconsin-Extension report."
The F-35 jets would add security to all jobs at the base. I feel it would be beneficial to Madison.
Melody Schmitt, Madison