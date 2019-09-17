I oppose the proposed Truax Field location in Madison for F-35 aircraft. I attended the U.S. Air Force public meeting about the F-35 operations. The reasons and goals of the F-35 stated by the Air Force spokesman include "increased lethality." Are the F-16s now in the Air Force arsenal and located at Truax not sufficiently "lethal" enough?
The increase of lethality of these jets that carry weapons will include the volatile compounds and carbon emissions. Each F-35 holds and burns about 18,000 pounds of toxic fuel. This increase in lethality includes the cost of $100 million for each jet, at the expense of social programs and public benefits.
The increased noise levels will have detrimental effects on the human nervous system of everyone in the path of flight.
These increases in lethality have already begun to affect our community, creating conflicts between community members, neighbors and friends.
Government foreign policies that rely on weaponry and coercive force as the sole means of dealing with conflicts are indeed lethal for all of our society. "Increased lethality" has all of us in the crosshairs. Military power and weapons of mass destruction do not solve the social problems that generate wars. Only diplomacy and mediation can ensure peace and security for all.
Ellen Turgasen, Madison