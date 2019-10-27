We oppose the deployment of F-35 jets at Truax Field in Madison because they will have a negative effect on our air quality and because the noise level they will produce could harm the hearing and learning of children in nearby schools.
But mostly we oppose this deployment, because the F-35 weapons system will feed and strengthen the U.S. military industrial complex.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned the country that our economy could become dependent on this complex, and our politics controlled by it, thus undermining U.S. democracy. The widespread support for this project by Wisconsin Republican and Democratic leaders as well as the local business community reveals that what President Eisenhower warned against has occurred.
Local political and business leaders argue that deploying F-35s at Truax will create jobs but seem not to care that it will increase our economy’s dependence on the military industrial complex. They also ignore studies showing that investment in defense is a very expensive way to create jobs. A federal investment of $1 billion generates only 11,200 defense-related jobs. An investment of that same amount would create 16,600 jobs in clean energy, 17,200 in health care and 26,700 in education.
If it’s jobs we want, let’s invest in urgently needed civilian projects, not in F-35 fighter jets.
Rev. Jerry Folk of Madison, Sister Maureen McDonnell of Madison, Rev. Frederick R. Trost of Sheboygan