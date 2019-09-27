If you found yourself living in a city that prizes its livability, that over the years has consistently ranked near the top in survey after survey of “best places to live,” wouldn’t you do everything you could to protect that reputation?
Instead, the city’s leaders seem poised to welcome the deployment of a squadron of F-35 fighter jets to Madison’s Truax Field. This comes in spite of the Air Force’s own environmental impact statement, which found the noise associated with this aircraft’s takeoffs and landings will make some of our oldest working-class neighborhoods “incompatible with residential use" -- in a city that already suffers from a lack of affordable housing.
So what is the justification for going forward with this deployment? A net gain of 64 positions, in a state that already suffers from a chronic labor shortage?
If the decision to base these weapons of war in our midst is not reversed, I’m afraid we will look back at the closing years of the second decade of the 21st Century as “the good old days.” Life in this once tranquil and thriving city would never be quite the same ever again.
Warren J Gordon, Madison