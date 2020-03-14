F-35s aren't worth harm to residents -- Darcy Haber

The final Air Force Environmental Impact Statement admits that placing the F-35 fighter jets in Madison will have a significant negative and disproportionate impact on people of color and people with low income. Three of the five alternative locations would not have such a disproportionate impact on this population.
The intent of the National Environmental Policy Act is to specifically examine these differences so educated decisions can be made. Now that our elected representatives, such as U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, know that our most vulnerable population is being threatened by this move with three better alternatives, they should publicly oppose the F-35s being placed in Madison.
All of them profess to care about racial disparities in Dane County. Why are we throwing thousands of our fellow Madisonians under the bus for a few new jobs?
Darcy Haber, Madison