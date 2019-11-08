Here are some of the realities of locating F-35s at Truax Field in Madison.
First, the noise won't be 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's more like 7 to 24 seconds while the planes take off.
It's very simple: To save this cash cow air base, federal funding could be utilized for sound proofing homes near the airport. Madison and Dane County could also contribute financing for those wishing to move. Local realtors will have a field day selling these vacated homes at affordable prices for working stiffs willing to accept minimum noise.
Multiple military bases are located within city limits that have built up around those bases. Some Air Force bases experience many more flights than will occur at Truax. Still, on these bases, military and civilian personnel work, families live in military housing, and children attend schools with these minimal sound distractions.
Not updating to the F-35 fight jets would likely mean the loss of the base at Truax. Madison would lose the base's vital economic value if the F-16s are removed from serviceable life or replaced first.
It's beyond belief that the Madison mayor, some City Council members and Dane County supervisors do not support the Truax mission that directly protects their security.
Donald Schoechert, Montello