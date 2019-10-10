As the 18-year war in Afghanistan continues, we have an immediate concern about F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison.
As a Madison School District employee who works with children with autism, I personally know how loud sounds affect all children, especially those with austim. It's harmful. The operation can be moved elsewhere. Why not move the F-35 operation to Volk Field?
The Wisconsin Air National Guard is polluting our groundwater with PFAS. The soil has not been repaired yet, and the city of Madison's well No. 15 is still shut down. Our constitutional rights in the pursuit of happiness are being trampled. We, as adults, must protect children.
As a Madison School District employee, I'm proud to protect all children. The F-35 proposal is a breach and infringement of our domestic tranquility in the city of Madison. Yes, the commercial Dane County Regional Airport exists. Those airplanes are not as loud as the F-35s will be.
Shame on any public official who supports the F-35s in Madison. We as citizens deserve better treatment than this. These actions of militarism are in direct contrast of what the city of Madison strives for -- peace.
Steve Books, Madison