Are the people who oppose F-35s being stationed in Madison also opposed to the regular commuter flights at 6 a.m. or 10:30 p.m.? Are they opposed to the prevalence of leaf blowers being used instead of rakes or brooms? Gas-powered lawnmowers instead of push mowers? Snowblowers in place of snow shovels?
Are they against cars and trucks with modified exhaust systems whose sole purpose is to make them noisy? Straight pipes on motorcycles? Negligent dog owners who let their dogs bark late at night or early in the morning? Are they opposed to jet skis and snowmobiles? Do they protest against MedFlight?
What about Rhythm and Booze/Disgrace the Lake, with or without gunfire? Are they against the relentless squawking of car alarms being activated and deactivated or simply going off in the middle of the night? Are they against cellphones with obnoxious ringtones and the oblivious, rude people who shout into them?
It seems to me we have many more common occurrences of annoying noises than the F-16s or F-35s, but nobody’s complaining about those. At least the fighter jets are “inconsiderate” for only a few seconds before they’re gone in graceful beauty and technological wonder.
Ogie Roberts, Madison