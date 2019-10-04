I must admit, I'm a bit confused when supporters of the F-35 fighter jets talk about the protection the jets will provide for us and others.
In the 1950s, surprise Russian bomb attacks over the Arctic had folks worried about attacks from the air. I recall that growing up in Lake Geneva, in addition to duck-and-cover drills, they even built a watch tower from which to monitor the skies.
In northwest Kenosha County, the Air Force began to build Bong Air Force Base. But after confiscating 5,160 acres of agricultural land and building massive runways, they abandoned the project. (It's a park now). Perhaps it was the creation of a Distant Early Warning Line or, more importantly, the introduction of intercontinental ballistic missiles that made the base unnecessary.
So please tell me, exactly what protection is having the F-35s here now intended to provide?
Lisa Luedtke, Madison