I support the F-35 fighter jets coming to Madison. Not only will it bring more revenue and jobs to the area, it's important to have these here in Madison because the base at Truax Field supports cities in throughout the Midwest.
It gives me a great deal of pride to live near the Truax base, knowing these jets are an extra layer of protection, should we experience another tragedy like 9/11. While I understand concern about noise, my understanding is grant money will be made available for soundproofing.
As for people living closer to the airport, I agree it will be inconvenient. To them I say: This is expected when you live near an airport. Take some comfort knowing our men and women are in your backyard protecting the freedoms you enjoy every minute of every day.
Linda Serafini, Sun Prairie