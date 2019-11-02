It is daunting to talk about race, discrimination and inequality on abstract or “intellectual” levels. So let’s look at the issue of having F-35 military jets at Truax Field through the lens of our white affluent privilege.
We have a variety of perspectives to choose whether to support having the F-35 jets, including fear, greed, pride, blindness, innocence or our humanity. Residential land around airports is always less valuable and thus more affordable to low-income folks. The U.S. Air Force's environmental impact statement on basing the new jets at Truax Field states, “There would be significant disproportionate impacts to low-income and minority populations as well as children.”
What if the directly impacted people had the time, money and resources to make the case to not have the jets? What would our community conversation be if these jets took off directly over Maple Bluff, the Downtown area or Epic's headquarters? In that case, opposition to the jets might be very loud and popular, even though these affluent residents have the resources and capital to properly insulate their homes, or even to buy a new house outside the jets' landing path.
How would your family decide?
Richard Johnson, Madison