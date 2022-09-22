Extremists dishonor Republican Party -- Edward J Huck

The Sept. 9 letter to the editor "Biden's speech didn't help unify" stated that President Joe Biden’s speech belonged on "Saturday Night Live" because it didn’t do anything to unite the country. This was political spin.

Biden did not accuse the Republican Party of being extremists, he called out the MAGA Republicans as extremist in their politics and their attacks on the FBI, election officials and of course the United States Capitol.

I thought his speech didn’t go far enough because I believe those who follow our former president are traitors to the county. The true Republican patriots I have witnessed were testifying before the Jan. 6 Committee -- they stood by their oath of office and defied the lie.

I was the Republican Party Chair of Racine County in 1979 and ran as a Republican twice for office. I can state emphatically that the MAGA Republicans are best described as the “underbelly” of American politics. My status as an independent makes it impossible to vote for any MAGA Republican running for office, such as the Republican running for governor in our state.

We can never unify when extremists wear the cloak of our historically honorable Republican Party.

Edward J. Huck, Oregon