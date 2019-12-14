Extra lane won't ease congestion -- Robert L. Alt

The Madison Area Transportation Planning Board has endorsed turning the inside shoulder of the Madison Beltline into an extra lane of traffic during the busiest times. This is a bit like a cruise ship captain, despite threatening weather, jettisoning the lifeboats to cram aboard more passengers before leaving port.
The planning board should complete a new Beltline study so it has accurate data on the water, air and noise pollution the Beltline is inflicting on nearby neighborhoods and such sensitive entities as the Arboretum, Odana Hills Golf Course and the Capital Springs State Recreation Area. At the very least, all these areas should have noise mitigation walls installed.
With inside shoulders crammed, how will rescue vehicles get to and from accidents when crashes occur in times of congestion? Expanding Beltline capacity by using the inside shoulders also encourages single occupancy of cars, which is a major cause of Beltline congestion. (“If you build it, they will come.”)
At the very least, the planning board should postpone enactment of part-time shoulder use until a new Beltline study is completed and widely vetted.
