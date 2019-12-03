I disagree with last week's State Journal editorial "Extra lanes on Beltline a fine idea." Adding an extra lane in each direction to the Beltline during peak hours is a terrible idea. It will shrink lane width and obstruct first responders from using the median.
A better idea would be to have a full-time express lane for traffic passing through the area. Other cities have had success with this approach.
The lanes on the Beltline are narrow enough as it is. And who wants to be the first to volunteer to be in a serious accident without easy access from first responders?
Irwin Kass, Madison