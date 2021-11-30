Extending mandate discourages vaccine -- Zachary Thennes

I was so disappointed to hear about the extension of the mask mandate in Dane County. We were told it would not be renewed.
The mask mandate is preventing people from seeing each other's smiles. The mask mandate is forcing our children to cover their faces.
Why are Dane County officials doing this? If their goal is to incentivize people to vaccinate, they are failing. Why should they get vaccinated if they still have to wear a face diaper?
This mandate just instills fear in the vaccinated. Unvaccinated folks are not scared, or they would get the vaccine.
I was vaccinated when I thought that could save me from wearing a mask, and because I believe in them. Public health is wrong to push this ineffective mandate on Dane County residents. If the masks are so great, leave it up to the citizens to decide for themselves.
Watching high school basketball last night and seeing the student athlete's wearing sweaty masks on the court broke my heart. Shame on us for making them pay for our cowardice. Follow the science: Forcing children to mask when their age group is rarely lethally affected by COVID makes no sense.
History will not look kindly on Dane County. This isn't the beginning of the pandemic when we don't have information. No one will accept the excuse, "We just had to do something."