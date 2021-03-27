Extend school year to help kids -- Lucy Parisi

Got summer school?
Public schools are slowly reopening for the majority of our primary and high school students.
Halleluiah!
Seven months of virtual learning for some has been a successful technique. But for many other students, the online school year has been unproductive and burdensome both academically and socially. It's been a "lost year" for many of all ages.
On average, the virtual model has offered our in-home students around two- to two-and-half hours of teacher contact daily. Those hours cannot possibly equal the seven-hour school day of prior years. Meanwhile, private school students have benefited from a relatively normal year of classroom experience learning. That puts many Wisconsin students at a "learning deficit" with their private-school peers.
Got plans? Returning to classic classroom learning for the next two months is encouraging. Much has been written about the basic social interaction needs of all ages. But especially vulnerable are our young people when deprived of peer interaction during their formative years.
How do our teachers assess the many needs of these returning and stressed students? How do these students catch up? Our young people are society's treasure. What is the plan? Extending the school year and returning to the classroom early in the fall are both good options.