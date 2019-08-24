Like many people, I have driven through rush hour in New York City, Atlanta and Los Angeles. I've also taken a spin on the German autobahn.
The daily antics I see on Madison's Beltline take a backseat to nothing I've witnessed in much larger metropolitan areas. Adding an express lane will only allow more people more room to drive more dangerously. Furthermore, people will ignore the express lane's closed hours unless an indestructible barrier is placed in front of them.
Because of our dependence on cars and trucks, Dane County must face the reality of building at least two more four-lane highways as soon as possible. The first would run around the North Side of Lake Mendota while the second would connect Highway 151 near Verona with Interstate 39-90.
The Beltline has outlived its usefulness as the only major east-west thoroughfare in the greater Madison area. Minor fender benders routinely cause backups of a mile or more. Dane County is expected to add roughly 5,000 residents annually for several decades to come. Alternatives such as light rail are decades from fruition.
For better or worse, we need more highways to safely move ever-increasing volumes of traffic.
Roger Pettee, Monona