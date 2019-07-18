In the recent Madison School Board elections, the candidates and business community said remarkably little about student achievement and long-term expectations.
To achieve real social justice in Madison, we need innovative solutions to address the huge gap in workforce preparation that Madison and most of America have with other First World countries.
The Madison School District should learn from the few public charter schools in Milwaukee that are doing extremely well in very poor areas. It should learn from Kettle Moraine School District, which is creatively moving its affluent Wisconsin students to global levels for achievement. It should learn from Massachusetts, which is generating world-class success.
Madison should learn from the 30-plus countries that have come from poverty levels far exceeding ours. They generate much higher scores on the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) for 15-year-olds in math, science, reading and problem solving. They have all greatly improved their social mobility while spending less and addressing their own radical changes in family and society.
Making excuses beginning 50 years ago for racial differences, immigrants, broken homes and affluence caused us to ignore the changing real world around us. Why not adopt approaches that are working elsewhere? Otherwise, poverty levels in Madison will be greater in 20 years, and we will still be a first-rate city with a third-rate school system.
Dave Baskerville, Madison, international businessman