Many working families across our state, have poor access to affordable health care. It's clear that advancing the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion and reducing hospital uncompensated care would benefit Wisconsin residents.
Firstly, it would significantly lower premiums and out-of-pocket costs for tens of thousands of working people in Wisconsin. Residents of states who have accepted the ACA Medicaid expansion like Kentucky and Indiana, are finding improved access to health care and better pricing. Don’t Wisconsin residents deserve better access to health care and the likelihood of lower health care costs?
In addition, the ACA's Medicaid expansion has greatly reduced hospitals’ uncompensated care costs. Management of health in emergency rooms because residents don’t have access to affordable health insurance, increases costs to taxpayers and reduces the profitability of our local hospitals. Don’t Wisconsin hospitals deserve to be as profitable as those in Medicaid expansion states and shouldn’t our legislators be making every effort to lower the burden on taxpayers?
It's estimated that hospitals in Medicaid expansion states saved a total of $6.2 billion in recent years. The largest reductions in uncompensated care was in hospitals that care for the highest proportion of low-income and uninsured patients.
I urge everyone to contact your legislators about this as soon as possible.
Mary Bartkowiak, Brookfield