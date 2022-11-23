Expanding Medicaid key to cutting debt -- Douglas Laube

In response to the special report about medical debt in Monday's State Journal, it should be pointed out that Wisconsin is one of only a handful of states that has not accepted Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

This is important for the people of Wisconsin to understand, because the lack of having this extra federal funding has cost the state dearly in the need to provide the “gap coverage,” since the state must pay the difference. Further, the recently passed American Rescue Plan would provide additional federal funding, if Wisconsin were to expand its coverage, making it even more financially beneficial to the state.

As long as the Wisconsin legislative budget committee continues to reject Medicaid expansion proposals, and as long as we continue to rely on a dysfunctional for-profit health care system, medical debt will continue to plague our citizens and disproportionately affect those in greatest need.

Douglas Laube, Madison