The city of Middleton says it cares about reducing its carbon emissions, unless it involves the Middleton Municipal Airport (Morey Field).
The city is undergoing a master planning process to create a blueprint for future development at the airport. One of the things the city would like to do is expand its primary runway from 4,000 to 5,000 feet (a 25% increase). This would allow bigger private jets to take off and land at the airport.
Yet, in 2018, Middleton pledged to reduce its carbon footprint. Given this, one would think the city would be doing everything in its power to reduce -- not increase -- private plane usage at its municipal airport. After all, private planes are considerably less efficient than commercial planes, and the personal carbon footprint of passengers who travel this way is much higher.
Some estimates say private jets produce 10 times the amount of carbon per passenger, though calculations clearly vary depending on the make and model of aircraft being compared, the length of journey and the number of passengers per flight.
For this reason and many others, area residents (including me) are opposed to any expansion of the primary runway.
Leona Sparky, Middleton