Expand the original intent of Memorial Day to include fallen doctors, nurses during COVID-19 -- Dennis B. Appleton

The entire world remains deep in the throes of a deadly, destructive pandemic. The novel coronavirus crossed all boundaries of age, race, culture and economics. No demographic was spared, no group escaped unscathed.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

But the hardest losses to bear may be those of the doctors and nurses, the EMTs and police, the nursing home workers, CNAs, and all the other vital personnel who put their lives on the line to help those in need. If anything, their bravery and selflessness should have granted them greater immunity from COVID-19, rather than put them in greater peril.

This Memorial Day, we should expand the original intent of the holiday to recognize more than those who died in military action. We should use this day to honor and remember those who lives were lost in service to their fellow citizens during a time of crisis more devastating than any war.

The traditional honorees for military valor were often outfitted with a helmet and rifle. This year, let us add those courageous women and men who fought on a different front line, often armed with little more than a surgical mask. We owe them our deepest gratitude.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison