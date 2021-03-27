Expand Medicaid for family values -- Dr. Douglas Laube

Unfortunately, when Republicans such as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, call state Medicaid expansion a “ liberal wish-list item ,” they are denying extended coverage for pregnant women to include continuity of care for one year after their deliveries.

Last Sunday's column by state Rep. Lakeshia Myers, "Expand Medicaid in budget," contains compelling reasons to improve the health of the citizens of Wisconsin. In addition, provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill offer legislation that could allow Wisconsin the option of extending Medicaid coverage to low-income women for a full year following childbirth. This, in turn, would provide one year of continuity of care so health care providers could treat their patients for conditions that contribute to increased morbidity and mortality. This includes obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes -- all causes of premature maternal death in the year following childbirth.