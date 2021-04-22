Expand financial aid for vaccinating -- Aran Lenon

I am writing in response to Sunday's State Journal article “Data show inoculation rates vary by region." This story paraphrased the comments of Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state health department. She said it’s too early to say that any county won’t achieve high immunization rates. With the evidence provided though, it’s not too early to become far more proactive.

The answer to combat these "gaps" is to further sponsor University of Wisconsin System students. In January, UW System President Tommy Thompson announced a bipartisan program to reimburse tuition for students serving 16 hours at a vaccination site. In today’s climate, an uncontroversial item related to both coronavirus and the student debt crisis is miraculous and demands expansion.

I propose $15 of credit an hour with no 16-hour maximum. This would be a bargain for the state and also accelerate reopening. After the incentivized round of service, I am more motivated to do wage work as a certified nursing assistant then continue vaccinating without remuneration. But with tuition help, I’d be in Clark County in a heartbeat.

Beyond the skills of vaccine administration, sponsored student nurses can help in counties with high vaccine hesitancy. UW System shouldn’t put a cap of 16 hours on rewarding students who tackle both accessibility and hesitancy.