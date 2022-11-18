Exit Stone Age and support legal pot -- Thomas Willan

It's time for the GOP of Wisconsin to get out of the Stone Age when it comes to the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana.

The Republican Party claims they are advocates for people's rights, but they have no problem denying those rights to the majority of citizens of Wisconsin. On a secondary note, tons of revenue going to Illinois or Michigan can be raised to enhance Wisconsin's education programs while give property owners a tax break.

Many Republican voters support it, and over 60% of all Wisconsinites support it. So how come the majority doesn't rule in a Wisconsin democracy? The answer is simple: Stone Age power-tripping Republican lawmakers are living in the 1960s instead of 2022.

If the GOP wants to win statewide elections, then they need to come to their senses by supporting the majority. The GOP can make laws that regulate it sensibly, raise mega revenue for tax relief and then take credit for it during the next election cycle.

Independents like myself want both parties to govern with common sense. Legalizing marijuana would be a win, win, win for the people of Wisconsin.

Thomas Willan, Cottage Grove