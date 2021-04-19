Exceptionalism isn't what it was -- Bill Walters

Many talk of American exceptionalism. America leads the way. Its democracy is a model for the rest of the world. It's a place where one can attain health, wealth and the American dream: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as stated in the Declaration of Independence.
Lately this exceptionalism has seemed to have taken a twist. Our average life span is on the decline (COVID excluded), and we lead the world in total COVID-19 deaths and are near the top in deaths per capita. That's exceptionally poorer health.
The wealth gap between rich and poor has expanded. It's exceptionally harder to attain wealth and achieve the American dream.
The recent surge of new restrictive voting laws in many states reduces our voting ability. And with the multi-year surge of gun violence, we now have some reason to fear for our safety. That's exceptionally less liberty.
With the large number of Americans not willing to accept the presidential election results, we are now an exceptionally divided, divisive nation. Do immigrants at our borders know what they are getting themselves into?
And how can we be happy about that.
Bill Walters Fitchburg