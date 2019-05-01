Reading can save our nation.
Every American should read the Mueller report. You don't have time with your everyday work or family duties? Look at the summaries by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller online. When you find time, read as much of the report as possible by downloading it from the Justice Department website.
Americans need facts. Mueller is a Marine, earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in Vietnam and was the head of the FBI under two presidents. He must be trusted for the facts important to our national security from witnesses sworn to tell the truth under penalty.
Wisconsinites should look at page 140 of the full report to see then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort meeting with Russian Konstantin Kilimnik. “Manfort briefed Kilimnik on the state of the Trump campaign” including giving the Russian the campaign's messaging and polling from Wisconsin and other “battleground” states.
Russian hackers and trolls then knew our opinions, policy preferences, dislikes and desires allowing Russians to better influence Wisconsin voters. The Senate Intelligence Committee investigation revealed that Facebook material generated by the Kremlin had reached 126 million Americans. These professional Russian propagandists might have influenced you and me. We may never really know, but they did influence the election.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo