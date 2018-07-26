I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Tony Evers for governor.
I served on the state's committee on international education and witnessed an exceptionally intelligent, extraordinarily good and decent man in the role of superintendent of schools. Evers is exactly the type of person we need as governor. Evers has been very strong in standing up for his department, and that is a strength we need in the governor's office.
Gov. Scott Walker has attacked public education, funneling money to private schools, at the same time accepting donations from private schools for his political campaigns. I thought it told volumes about his ethics, when a scammer pretending to be David Koch offered to fly him out to California for a free vacation, and Walker said "that would be outstanding."
We need to clean up the governor's office, and I believe Evers is the person to do it.
Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson