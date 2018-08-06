As an educator, I have been perennially disappointed by the lack of attention Wisconsin's Legislature and governor's office have paid to education in our state. While funding cuts may have been justifiable during the recession nearly 10 years ago, it is time to review the budget for our schools.
State Superintendent of Schools Tony Evers is a lifelong educator. He is the candidate for governor who is best equipped to address the educational needs of Wisconsin's children. Strengthening our public schools, even for Wisconsinites without any children, should be a priority.
Evers has plans not only for our K-12 system, but also higher education. We need a well-educated population to remain competitive in the modern, ever-changing job market. If we do not prioritize education, we will continue to fall behind our neighbors in Iowa, Minnesota and even Illinois. It is time to reinvest in the University of Wisconsin System and technical schools.
If we want our elected representatives to truly reflect the will of the people, every Wisconsinite who is eligible ought to participate in any way they can. Regardless of your views, please be a voter and make your voice heard in the Aug. 14 primary.
John Zillmer, Madison