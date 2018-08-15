The outrageous propaganda has already begun. GOP executive director Mark Morgan stated in Wednesday's State Journal that “Tony Evers is unfit to be governor after repeatedly siding with unions over families.”
Wait a minute. Unions “over” families? So the GOP wants its base to view union members as somehow non-humans who don’t have families? That’s pathetically ridiculous, and it shows Gov. Scott Walker’s utter disdain for thousands of Wisconsin citizens.
Most people know that unions were formed to help families by providing living wages, good health care, safe working conditions and just-cause job security. These are things any hardworking person would want for themselves and their families.
So why doesn’t Gov. Walker want us all to have these things? One main reason: He’s afraid of union voters who typically lean toward Democratic ideals instead of corporate oligarchy.
It’s time for the people of Wisconsin to stop listening to the divisive, damaging messages being spewed out by Gov. Walker and his big GOP bosses. We need to start supporting a gubernatorial candidate who will work for all the people of Wisconsin.
Barbara Burczyk, Deerfield